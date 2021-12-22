Congress MLA PT Thomas took his last breath at CMC in Vellore on Wednesday morning. He was 70 years old. He was one of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's working presidents. Thomas was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the past month at CMC, Vellore.

Check Tweet:

Kerala | PT Thomas, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, passed away today (Source: PT Thomas Facebook page) pic.twitter.com/fgdUd57bNj — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

