A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Pune today, February 17. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a shop in the market yard near gate number 10 in Pune city. Soon after the incident came to light, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials of the Pune Fire Department said that efforts are underway to control the fire. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 11-Storey Residential Building in Mohammadi Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Shop Catches Fire in Pune

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a shop in the market yard near gate number 10 in Pune city, four fire tenders are on the spot. Efforts are underway to control the fire. Further details awaited: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/En5ewsnc88 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

