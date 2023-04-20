A video has surfaced online wherein a man was seen slapping a woman. The incident took place in Pune's Kondhwa. Reportedly, the dispute started after the woman accidentally bumped her car with the door of the man's house. An argument broke out between them over this, which turned violent. A case has been registered against the man. Viral Video: Man Thrashes Woman Brutally With Bamboo Stick in UP’s Fatehpur.

Man Slaps Woman in Pune:

