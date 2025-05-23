In a touching act of communal unity, a Muslim family in Pune’s Wanworie area came to the rescue of a Hindu couple whose outdoor wedding was disrupted by sudden rain on Tuesday evening. Sanskruti Kawade Patil and Narendra Galande Patil were set to marry at Alankaran Lawns when the weather turned. Nearby, the Kazi family was hosting their walima in an adjacent hall. Upon request, they generously offered their venue for the couple’s saptapadi ritual. Guests from both sides helped set up the stage, honoring each tradition with mutual respect. The evening ended with shared meals, celebrations, and photographs of the two couples—Maheen and Mohsin Kazi with Narendra and Sanskruti—symbolising a moving display of interfaith love and harmony. Muslim Family in Bihar Perform Last Rites of Hindu Elder; Setting an Example of Communal Harmony in India (Watch Video).

Pune Rain Unites

When rain disrupted Sankruti Kawade & Narendra Galande’s Hindu wedding in Wanawadi, Pune, the Kazi family—hosting a Walima nearby—opened their venue to them. ❤️🌧️ Both couples shared one stage, one meal, one moment of unity. This is the India we love. 🇮🇳#UnityInDiversity #Pune pic.twitter.com/Kwc1MTprMI — Rahil Mohammed ♨️ (@iamRahilM) May 22, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 𝗚𝗨𝗥𝗨𝗨📢 (@updates_guruu)

