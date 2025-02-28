Dattatray Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, was arrested by the Pune Crime Branch after a 70-hour manhunt. Gade, a habitual offender with multiple theft and robbery charges, was apprehended while hiding in a sugarcane field in Shirur village. According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Gade, who was starving and desperate, sought water from a relative before being caught. During the investigation, it was revealed "prior to the rape, Gade had attempted to trap another woman, but she managed to escape." Gade's arrest followed the horrific rape of a 26-year-old woman aboard an ST bus early Tuesday morning, February 25. Authorities continue to investigate the case as they gather more details about his criminal past and the circumstances surrounding the attack. Pune Bus Rape Case: Accused Dattatraya Gade Detained From Shirur in Swargate Bus Depot Incident, Say Pune Police.

Dattatray Gade Tried Trapping Another Woman, Say Pune Police

The Pune Crime Branch arrested Dattatray Gade, a habitual offender with multiple theft and robbery cases, for the Swargate bus depot rape case. After a 70-hour manhunt, he was found hiding in a sugarcane field in Shirur village. Starving and desperate, he was caught after… https://t.co/vJxsEX1oOD pic.twitter.com/BqJZc3JPlO — Mid Day (@mid_day) February 28, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)