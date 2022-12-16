In a shocking incident that took place in Punjab, a parents of a 6-year-old girl filed a complaint stating that their girl was raped. In their complaint, the parents also mentioned the name of the person whom they suspect. "We've taken the accused into custody. Case registered, probe on. We've also recovered some CCTV footage," V Sehgal, ACP, Ludhiana said. Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann’s Efforts Bear Fruit As BMW Agrees To Set Up Its Auto Part Manufacturing Unit in State.

Minor Girl Raped in Punjab

