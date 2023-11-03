In a horrific accident in Punjab’s Jalandhar, a high-speed car lost control and struck a pedestrian crossing the road. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The video of the incident shows the man crossing the road when a speeding car's driver lost its control and struck him. The victim sustained severe injuries in the accident. Bystanders rushed to his aid, while others fled the scene in fear. Chennai Accident Video: Man Tossed in Air After Speeding Car Hits Him on Busy Road, Dies; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Punjab Accident Video:

A speeding car hit a man who was crossing the road in Rama Mandi, Jalandhar. The car driver lost control and struck him severely. The incident was captured on CCTV. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/q5FLtaxTaN — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 3, 2023

