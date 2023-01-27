Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 500 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' (Mohalla Clinics) across Amritsar on January 27 in the presence of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal who was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Earlier, Mann had inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics built in the first phase on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. According to an official statement from the government more than 10 lakh people have received free treatment in these 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics till now while more than three lakh people benefited from free tests. Punjab: Work Begins on Tata Steel's Scrap-Based Plant in Ludhiana, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

