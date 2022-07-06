Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot. The 48-year-old AAP leader will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Delhi CM and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the wedding. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back.

