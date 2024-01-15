In an unusual incident that unfolded in Punjab's Faridkot, a young man was arrested for dressing up as his girlfriend in order to appear for a recruitment exam. As per several reports, the youth identified as Angrez Singh impersonated his girlfriend -- wore bindi, applied makeup, donned a salwar kameez in order to appear for multi-purpose health workers recruitment test on his girlfriend's behalf. Thanks to the biometric devices, the university authorities apprehended the accused who had forged a fake identity using false Aadhar and voter cards. He was caught red handed when his fingerprints failed to match the candidate's on the biometrics device. The university administration lodged a complaint with the police, immediately, after the incident came to light. The recruitment exam was held by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, in DAV Public School in Kotkapura on January 7. Punjab: Police Arrest Three Miscreants Following Cross-Firing During Vehicle Check in Moga (Watch Videos).

