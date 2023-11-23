A clash erupted between the Nihang Sikhs and the police officials at a Gurudwara in Punjab on Thursday, November 23. The incident took place at Akal Bunga Gurudwara in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi region in the state. According to initial reports, the violence took place over the possession of the Gurudwara. Several rounds of fire were exchanged during the incident and three police personnel were reportedly injured. Further details are awaited. Singhu Border Lynching: Accused Sarabjit Singh Sent to Police Remand for 7 Days.

Nihang Sikhs Open Fire at Police Personnel Near Gurudwara

#WATCH | Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab: A clash erupted between Nihang Singhs and Police officials at a Gurudwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mLLbYRK7vJ — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

