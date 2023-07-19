A viral video showing two policemen, dressed in uniform, allegedly consuming alcohol inside an ambulance in Punjab has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred within the premises of the Central Jail in Hoshiarpur, leaving many viewers astonished and concerned. The video shows two cops, along with a man in a red t-shirt, said to be a prisoner drinking something from the bottle while the vehicle moves. Punjab Police Caught Doing Drugs Video: Firozpur Constable Suspended After Clip of Him Consuming Narcotics in Uniform Surfaces.

Cops Drink in Ambulance:

Video of Punjab Police personnel drinking alcohol in ambulance of #Hoshiarpur Central Jail goes viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/s6p4tsITun — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)