In a tragic incident in Punjab, a rashly driven speeding truck overturned, crushing a motorcyclist to death on the Chandigarh National Highway in Barnala. The horrific accident, captured on video by commuters, shows the truck losing control before the fatal collision. Reportedly, the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, raising concerns about road safety and the consequences of drunk driving. Punjab Road Accident: Four Killed in Truck-Car Collision on Jammu-Jalandhar National Highway in Hoshiarpur (Watch Video).

Warning: Strong Language

A horrific road accident was recorded by commuters in Punjab when a driver overturned his truck, hitting a person on a bike on the National Highway. The person died on the spot. Caution ⚠️ : Abusive Language pic.twitter.com/t2NNjSMATp — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 26, 2024

