In a seminar that was held in Haryana's Faridabad, NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the Haryana Government is taking concrete steps regarding waste management. Justice Gole said that more capacity work has been done in Haryana than the amount of sewerage that should be managed by the government. A video of the same was shared by the Haryana Government on Twitter. Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also said that the response of Haryana is always positive. Haryana has taken the first initiative of treated water. He said that Haryana Government is doing good work regarding sewerage management.

Concrete Steps Taken Regarding Waste Management

