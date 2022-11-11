On Friday, BJP leader Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a video on Twitter that is going viral on social media and slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the video, a man can be seen snatching a gold chain from the neck of a woman in Punjab's Tarn Taran. As the video moves further, a school student can be seen fighting off the chain snatcher as he pushes her to the ground. Sharing the video, the BJP MLA from Deoria aid that, "This is the "Punjab model" of Kejriwal ji, he wanted the police, to get the murders done under police protection." World Record For Planting Most Trees By An Individual Set By 23-Year-Old Marathoner From Quebec Who Grew More Than 23000 Saplings in 24 Hours; Old Video Goes Viral.

This Is the “Punjab Model” of Kejriwal Ji

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)