In a bid to curb deforestation, a 23-year-old marathoner has set a world record for planting the most trees by an individual in 24 hours. An old video of the man from Quebec has resurfaced and gone viral on the web. The clip was shared by Erik Solheim, Diplomat and Former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway, on Twitter and has amazed more than 1 million views. In the short video, the Canadian man can be seen bending, scooping holes and then planting saplings.

Watch The Viral Video:

WOW! A 23-year-old tree planter from Quebec 🇨🇦 set a new world record by planting 23,060 trees in 24 hours. Antoine Moses says he can plant 16 trees per minute, or one every 3.75 seconds.. 🎥 IG: antoine_moses pic.twitter.com/2JQXylyjPz — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) November 9, 2022

