On Wednesday, September 17, the Ludhiana police said that a 71-year-old woman, a US citizen, was allegedly killed shortly after she arrived in the city from Seattle. The deceased woman was later identified as Rupinder Kaur Pandher, who had come to India to marry Charanjit Singh Grewal, a 75-year-old UK-based NRI. Cops said that Pandher travelled to India on Grewal's invitation. As per a report in PTI, the incident took place in July but came to light recently after the Ludhiana Police named suspects in an FIR that was lodged over the woman's disappearance. It is reported that Pandher and Grewl spent weeks touring religious and tourist spots across Punjab before the murder took place. Cops said that it was Grewal who allegedly got Pandher killed by hiring a contract killer for INR 50 lakh. The police have arrested Sukhjeet Singh Sonu of Malha Patti for killing the US citizen. Officials said that Sonu, who was hired by Grewal, admitted to killing Pandher in his house and burning her body in a storeroom. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Grewal, who is at large. Ludhiana: Woman Foils Robbery Bid by Hanging Out of Moving Auto As Driver and 2 Others Try To Rob Her in Punjab, Scary Video Goes Viral.

US Citizen Killed in Ludhiana After She Travels to Marry UK-Based NRI

