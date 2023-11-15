In a spree of thefts, two women in Mohali, Punjab, have been captured on CCTV stealing flower pots from the gates of houses, making away in a sedan. The video, now viral on social media, reveals the women arriving in a sedan, swiftly taking the pots and making a quick getaway. The unidentified women have reportedly committed multiple thefts within a week, leaving residents on edge. Punjab National Bank Issues Advisory to Its Customers About Fake Message Circulating on Digital Platforms.

Punjab Theft Video

Flower Pot Theft

Flower Pots Stolen

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)