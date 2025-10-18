Three coaches of the Garib Rath Express (Train No. 12204) were damaged after a fire erupted inside the train at Sirhind Station in Punjab on Saturday morning, October 18. Upon detecting the smoke, railway officials relocated all passengers from the affected coach to other parts of the train. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Emergency teams extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading, news agency PTI reported. The Garib Rath Express was on the Amritsar-Saharsa route when the incident occurred. "Firefighters brought the blaze under control soon after. According to Sirhind GRP SHO Ratan Lal, no casualties were reported as passengers were evacuated in time. Three coaches were damaged in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation," the news agency said. Ferozepur Blast: Couple Injured, House Reduced to Rubble After LPG Cylinder Explosion in Punjab, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Punjab Train Fire: 3 Coaches of Garib Rath Express Gutted

VIDEO | Sirhind, Punjab: A major train accident was averted near Sirhind railway station when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, just half a kilometre ahead of Ambala. The train was halted immediately after smoke was seen billowing… pic.twitter.com/vXwHoqTEJB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

