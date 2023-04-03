Recently, a woman filed a petition in Karnataka High Court saying her lover, a murder convict, shall be put on parole leave for 15 days for their marriage or else she would be married off to someone else. A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna allowed the petition and directed the prison authorities to consider the representation of a woman, Live Law reported. The convict's mother also filed a petition in which she stated that she is an old aged person and suffers from several ailments and it is her wish to see the 1st petitioner and the detenue married and therefore, both have submitted the representations. Bombay High Court Says Reputation of Women Preserved Like a Jewel in Our Society; They Are Hesitant To Report Sexual Offences.

‘Put Him on Parole Leave or I Would Be Married Off to Someone Else’:

