US President Joe Biden while delivering the State of the Union address said Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he'll never gain the hearts & souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world.

In State of the Union speech, Biden also repeated his earlier stand that US forces 'will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine'.

See Tweet:

Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he'll never gain the hearts & souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world: US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address pic.twitter.com/nhkNiC8l4x — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)