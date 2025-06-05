Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was unexpectedly questioned by his son, Washington Post journalist Ishaan Tharoor at a Washington DC press briefing, about whether any country had challenged India’s evidence linking Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The senior Tharoor laughed off the moment, “That’s not fair, it’s my son!”, before firmly saying that no nation had asked for proof, as there was “no doubt” about Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack. Citing a decades-long pattern of cross-border terrorism and denial, he added, “India wouldn’t have acted without convincing evidence.” Operation Sindoor Outreach: Shashi Tharoor-Led Multi-Party Delegation Meets US Representatives, Congressmen in Washington DC.

