On Independence Day 2025, the Congress headquarters in Delhi hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony attended by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. As heavy rain poured, Rahul Gandhi stood without an umbrella, saluting the national flag and singing the National Anthem with full dignity. Completely drenched, he remained steadfast before the Tricolour, embodying a spirit of resilience and patriotism. Videos and pictures of the rain-soaked moment went viral on social media, drawing admiration from supporters and citizens alike. Many praised him for disregarding the downpour to honour the flag, seeing it as a powerful symbol of standing with the nation and its values in all circumstances. The visuals have since become one of the most talked-about Independence Day moments. Independence Day 2025: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Extend Greetings, Recall Freedom Fighters’ Sacrifices on 79th Swatantrata Diwas.

Rahul Gandhi Sings National Anthem in Rain

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) participates in Independence Day celebrations at Indira Bhawan amidst rain. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) hoisted the national flag. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QERcBEtjJz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

