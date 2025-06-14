Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya has once again targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is on a secret, undisclosed foreign visit. BJP leaders have repeatedly questioned the timing of his travel, pointing out that his absence coincides with key political developments in the country. While there has been no official statement from the Congress regarding the nature or purpose of Gandhi’s visit, BJP leaders have often criticised what they called a “lack of transparency” in the opposition leader’s frequent foreign trips. This isn’t the first time Rahul Gandhi’s overseas travel has sparked political controversy, with the BJP often accusing him of avoiding crucial domestic responsibilities. Congress leaders have yet to respond to the latest claim. ‘So Much Love for Vietnam’: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Spending More Time in Vietnam Than His Constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says ‘Frequency of His Visit Is Very Curious’.

Rahul Gandhi on Undisclosed Foreign Visit Again, Claims BJP

Rahul Gandhi is yet again on a secret, undisclosed foreign visit. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 14, 2025

