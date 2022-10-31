Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a special video of a handicapped mechanic, introduced as a "wonder mechanic" by the Congress leader. In the video, Gandhi is seen chatting with Abdul Rehman Kalburgi about his life, and hobbies. The Congress MP also watched Abdul work. "Meet Abdul Rehman Kalburgi, a young Indian with an amazing will power. His story of resilience, his love for cricket, and his never-say-die spirit, will leave you inspired! He is, our very own, Wonder Mechanic. His story of resilience, his love for cricket, and his never-say-die spirit, will leave you inspired! He is, our very own, Wonder Mechanic," Rahul captioned the video. Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2022: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Other Leaders Remember ‘Iron Lady of India’.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Abdul Rehman Kalburgi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)