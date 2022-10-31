The death anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is marked on 31 October every year. Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Indian Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984. On the occasion, new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and others remembered the Iron Lady of India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2022: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Others Pay Tribute to ‘Iron Man of India’ on His Birth Anniversary.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Pay Tribute:

Delhi | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader and MP Sonia Gandhi and others pay tribute to former Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi at Shakti Sthal, on her death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/DiM38kvPED — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Rahul Gandhi Remembers His Grandmother:

दादी, आपका प्यार और संस्कार दोनों दिल में ले कर चल रहा हूं। जिस भारत के लिए आपने अपना सर्वस्व बलिदान कर दिया, उसे बिखरने नहीं दूंगा। pic.twitter.com/wZ9NSgbFd6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2022

Sharad Pawar Tweeted:

Balasaheb Thorat Paid Tributes:

