Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that media is ignoring important public issues, and reporting on celebrities instead to divert the attention of the public. He said that instead of reporting on public issues, like unemployment and farmers' distress or the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the media personnel are forced to report on what dress Aishwarya Rai is wearing, what Shahrukh Khan is saying and the boundaries being hit by Virat Kohli in a thrilling cricket match. He further said that journalists are doing it under pressure, and he holds no grudges against them.Rahul Gandhi Rides Motorbike During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)