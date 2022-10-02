Videos of Rahul Gandhi delivering a speech in Karnataka's Mysuru amid heavy downpour during Bharat Jodo Yatra are going viral. Amid this, netizens compared and even accused Congress leader of copying NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. The NCP Supremo addressed a rally in Satara in heavy rains ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019. During an election rally in Satara, Pawar spoke even after it started raining heavily. However, it was revealed that Rahul Gandhi did not copy Sharad Pawar. Gandhi had delivered a speech amid heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu's Trichy few years ago. Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally Amid Pouring Rains in Mysuru During Ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Watch Video).

Inspired?

Inspired by Sharad Pawar? https://t.co/F1Yd2TkYGL — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 2, 2022

Copying Sharad Pawar:

Oh dear me. Straight copy of what Sharad Pawar did in 2019. The entire #Marathi media will go orgasmic now. Tomorrow's edit - how this speech will be a game changer. 🤣😂 https://t.co/NOEXQJYerI — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, 7 Years Ago:

It's Other Way Around:

It is the other way round...RG had done it before Pawarhttps://t.co/LAmjYAy6zw — Apurva Mirajkar (@apurvasays) October 2, 2022

