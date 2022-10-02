Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed a public rally amid heavy rain in Mysuru during the Karnataka leg of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Videos of Congress leader delivering speech in pouring rains went viral on social media. During his address, he attacked BJP over price rise, employment, etc. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary. Rahul Gandhi Continues Speech Amid Heavy Rain in Karnataka During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Leaders Share Videos.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally Amid Pouring Rains:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally amid rains in Mysuru during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' pic.twitter.com/UuvKxc6dhq — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

