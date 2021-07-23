Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected.

