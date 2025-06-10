A video purportedly showing a violent clash between a group of girls and boys during a birthday celebration in Raipur’s Mahadev Ghat area has gone viral on social media. The incident, which occurred late on June 4, reportedly began after some youths passed lewd remarks at the girls, triggering a heated argument that escalated into physical violence. In the footage, boys can be seen dragging the girls on the road, with one even pulling a girl by her hair and hurling her to the ground. Reportedly, as the police began investigating the matter, shocking details have emerged linking the girls involved to an alleged sex racket. The DD Nagar Police are now probing the case further. Sex Racket Busted in Raipur: High-Profile Prostitution Ring Uncovered Amid Investigation Into Car Crash Involving Uzbekistan Woman.

Girls Beaten and Dragged by Group of Men at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur

