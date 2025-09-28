Panic gripped the Khandera Dham temple premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Sunday evening after a Ferris Wheel swing at the ongoing Navratri fair suddenly broke down. The incident occurred when a hook of the manually operated swing, powered by foot, snapped while several devotees were on board. Eyewitnesses reported chaos, with people screaming and rushing for safety. Police and locals quickly intervened, helping evacuate all riders without injuries. “One of the hooks broke, causing the commotion. The swing has been removed from the site,” confirmed the Devanagar police station in-charge. The temple grounds, hosting hundreds of stalls and attracting thousands of visitors daily during Navratri, soon returned to normalcy after the scare. Authorities assured stricter monitoring of fair rides to prevent similar accidents. Gujarat: High Rise Ride Breaks Mid-Air at Somnath Temple Fair in Bilimora, 5 Injured Including 2 Children; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Ferris Wheel Swing Snaps at Khandera Dham

MP के रायसेन में खंडेरा धाम मंदिर मेले में झूला टूटा, मचा हड़कंप नवरात्रि मेले के दौरान रायसेन के खंडेरा धाम मंदिर परिसर में manually operated झूला अचानक टूट गया। झूले का हुक टूटने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस और स्थानीय लोगों ने सभी सवारों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया। pic.twitter.com/ubmxBuLP7z — @iamvikasbaliyan -Vikas Chaudhary |🇮🇳 (@10iamvikas) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of News 24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

