In a tragic incident on April 17 night, nine camels were killed and two seriously injured after a speeding vehicle hit a herd crossing the Bharatmala Highway near Laxman Nagar toll plaza in Phalodi, Rajasthan. The horrifying scene, with camel carcasses scattered across the road, sparked outrage among locals who blocked the highway for over two hours the next morning. Police confirmed the vehicle involved remains unidentified. Eyewitnesses described the impact as gruesome, with a baby camel reportedly delivered during the collision. Locals blamed rising vehicle speeds on the newly constructed highway and demanded immediate safety measures, including warning signage and night patrolling. The blockade ended after police intervention, while a veterinary team treated the injured animals and an investigation was launched. Train Accident Averted in Begusarai: Major Rail Tragedy Averted in Bihar As Fire Breaks Out in DEMU Train Engine Near Danauli-Phulwaria Station.

Accident in Rajasthan Kills 9 Camels

जोधपुर जिले के ओसियां के लक्ष्मण नगर कस्बे के पास भारतमाला रोड़ पर दर्दनाक हादसे में 8 ऊंट मौत के घाट उतर गए एवम् 3 ऊंट गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गए।@nitin_gadkari जी भारतमाला रोड़ पर ऊंट कहां से आएं, इन बेजुबानों की मौत का जिम्मेदार कौन, क्या जिम्मेदार लोगों पर कार्यवाही होगी?? pic.twitter.com/PCxqpt9Imw — प्रेम सिंह चौधरी (@PremSChoudhary) April 18, 2025

