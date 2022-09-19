A BJP worker in Rajasthan’s Alwar has received threats of beheading. The woman has been threatened through a letter days after she put a social media post on Gyanvapi case. The threatening letter allegedly accused her of insulting the Prophet. A complaint is being registered and the beat constable and the SHO of the area have been asked to keep a watch, police said. Police are also checking the footage from a CCTV camera installed at the apartment.

Check Tweet:

Rajasthan | A woman in Alwar received a threat letter over her social media post on Gyanvapi case She is associated with BJP. She has received a letter in which it's written that she will be beheaded. A case is being registered. CCTV footage being checked: SHO, Sadar PS pic.twitter.com/p2AdCYf6cJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

