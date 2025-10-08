A major fire broke out at a shop in Rajasthan's Tonk on Wednesday morning, October 8. The blaze erupted inside a shop near the bus stand in Tonk, news agency PTI reported. A video of the fire inside the shop in Rajasthan's Tonk has surfaced on social media. The video shows thick black smoke emerging from the shop. The news agency confirmed that the rescue operations are underway. Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident: Fire Breaks Out, Over 100 LPG Cylinders Explode After Chemical Tanker Collides With Truck in Dudu; 1 Killed, Blasts Heard 10 Km Away (Videos).

Fire Erupts in Shop Near Tonk Bus Stand in Rajasthan

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in a shop near bus stand in Tonk. Rescue efforts underway. #RajasthanNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wxBOZ05JxT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

