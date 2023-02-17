In an unfortunate incident that took place in Rajasthan, four people died after a gas tanker collided with a truck on a national highway in Ajmer district. According to reports, the incident took place last night when a gas tanker collided with a truck on a national highway in the state. The incident was confirmed by Beawar police in Ajmer. Two Killed, Three Injured in Rajasthan Road Crash.

Gas Tanker Collides With a Truck in Ajmer

Rajasthan | Four dead after a gas tanker collided with a truck on a national highway in Ajmer district last night, confirms Beawar police in Ajmer. pic.twitter.com/H0TUL3BSxB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)