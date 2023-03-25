Bringing good news for its employees, the Rajasthan Government on Saturday increased the Dearness Allowance of state government employees to 42 percent from 38 percent. The good news comes after the Union Cabinet on Friday approved a hike of four percent in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners. With this, the new effective DA rate of government employees is now 42 percent. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% For Central Government Employees, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

Rajasthan Government increases Dearness Allowance to State Government employees to 42% from 38% pic.twitter.com/7XjTjAbKQj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 25, 2023

