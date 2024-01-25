In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a replica of newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur. Macron is on a 2-day state visit to India, and will also be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2024 celebrations in New Delhi on Friday, January 26, 2024. Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi Explains UPI Digital Payment System to French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur (Watch Video).

PM Modi Gifts Replica of Ram Mandir to Emmanuel Macron

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts a replica of Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/l9K91lOOt8 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

