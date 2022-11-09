A bizarre incident has come to light from Rajasthan where thieves were caught on camera stealing bulbs from stores. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place in Nawalgarh at around 1:30 am on November 7. In the video, a group thieves are seen arriving in an Alto car. They first remove a light bulb from a mobile store. One of them then goes near the shop at opposite side of the mobile store, picks up a chair and takes out the bulb of that store too. The video of the bulb stealing in going viral on social media. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Armed Robbers Shoot Jewellery Shop Owner in UP’s Bulandshahr, Decamp With Gold and Cash (Watch Video).

Viral Video: Thieves Arrive in Car, Steal Light Bulbs From Shops in Nawalgarh

