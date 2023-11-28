A helicopter made an emergency landing in the Gogunda area of ​​the Udaipur district of Rajasthan earlier today. As per the reports, bad weather forced the pilot to make the emergency landing. The report added that the pilot and the people on board were safe. However, a vast crowd gathered at the spot after the helicopter landing. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. IMD Issues Agromet Advisories for Most Parts in Western India, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Says Heavy Rains With Gusty Winds and Hailstorms Likely.

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Udaipur

VIDEO | A helicopter made an emergency landing in Majawadi village of Udaipur, Rajasthan due to bad weather earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8ImbO7o5Ao — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

