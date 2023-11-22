Four army personnel have been martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Wednesday, November 22. According to the police, the encounter broke out between the terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal, following a cordon-and-search operation. Rajouri Encounter Update: Two Indian Army Personnel Martyred in Gunfight With Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bajimaal Area.

Rajouri Encounter Update

Four Army personnel including two officers & two jawans have lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Rajouri area of J&K: 16 Corps sources Four Army personnel including two officers and two jawans have lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists… pic.twitter.com/pHRKshYtqz — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)