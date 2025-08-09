Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025, celebrating the cherished bond between brothers and sisters. In his message on X, Modi said “best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.” Raksha Bandhan 2025 is being celebrated on Saturday, August 9. The festival is marked by vibrant family gatherings and joyous celebrations. Homes are decorated, special dishes are prepared, and siblings come together to relive memories and strengthen their bond. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Greetings for Sister: WhatsApp Messages, Happy Rakhi HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers for the Hindu Festival Capturing the Essence of Sibling Love.

Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Raksha Bandhan

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2025

