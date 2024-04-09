The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his derogatory remark against BJP leader Hema Malini on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The response in the matter is sought by April 11. The agency has further demanded action from the INC President on ensuring respectful public discourse towards women by party leaders and functionaries, reiterating that election campaign can not be allowed to become a platform for any kind of dishonor to women. ECI has asked the Congress chief to respond by April 11, on steps taken by the party to ensure strict compliance of the Commission’s advisories upholding honour and dignity of women during public discourse by all party leaders. "Surjewala's Remarks on Hema Malini Show Congress's Attitude Towards Women'': Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij.

Election Commission Issues Notice to Randeep Surjewala

