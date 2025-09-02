In a shocking incident, two newborn babies were bitten by rats inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Indore's Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital (MY Hospital), the largest government hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The infants, both of whom were admitted to the NICU with congenital health complications, sustained injuries to their fingers due to rodent bites. Hospital officials confirmed that the babies have since been transferred to another medical facility for continued monitoring and treatment. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Huge Reptile Enters Village, Injures 2 People in Neemuch; Video Goes Viral.

Rat Menace at MY Hospital in Indore, 2 Newborns Bitten

Rodent menace at MP's largest govt hospital, Indore's MY Hospital. Rodents bite fingers of 2 newborns at the neonatal ICU, where they were being treated for congenital anomalies. Both newborns shifted to another facility in MYH. @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/6X5pdgwrBI — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 1, 2025

Rats Bite Newborns at Indore Hospital

