Panic gripped Hanumantia Ravji village in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Sunday, August 31, after a crocodile injured two villagers during a rescue operation. A viral video shows the reptile lashing out as rescuers attempted to capture it by covering it with a cloth. The sudden movement caused chaos, with villagers running in fear and some falling in the commotion. The crocodile had strayed close to the human settlement. While police arrived quickly, the forest department team reportedly reached the scene nearly five hours later. Finally, the crocodile was captured and released into the Gandhi Sagar reservoir. Bhopal Dog Attack: 10-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Stray Dogs in Pebble Bay Phase 1 Colony in Madhya Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Crocodile Enters Village, Injures 2 People in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch

