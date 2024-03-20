Ratan Tata, Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus, was honoured with the prestigious 'PV Narasimha Rao Memorial award. Ratan Tata is an Indian industrialist who held a position as former chairman of Tata Sons. He served as chairman of Tata Group from 1990 to 2012. He was also a former chairperson of Jaguar Land Rover. He is also one of the largest philanthropist in the world who has donated around 60-65% of his income to charity. He was honoured with the award for his contribution to the field of philanthropy. Startups in India: Good Governance More Important Than Highest Market Cap, Say Industry Leaders.

Ratan Tata Awarded PV Narasimha Rao Memorial for Philanthropic Work:

Our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Ratan Tata was honoured with the prestigious PV Narasimha Rao Memorial award for his immense contributions in the field of philanthropy. pic.twitter.com/uow3Qv0XOG — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)