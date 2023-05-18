Former Union Minister of State and BJP MP from Ambala Rattan Lal Kataria passed away in the early hours on Thursday at the age of 71. He was admitted in PGI, Chandigarh for the past several days where he breathed his last. His last rites will be performed at Manimajra, according to reports. Girish Bapat Dies at 72: Ailing BJP Pune MP Passes Away During Treatment in Pune Hospital.

Rattan Lal Kataria Dies

- अत्यंत दु:ख के साथ सूचित किया जाता है कि श्री रतन लाल कटारिया जी (पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री) आज 18-5-2023 को परलोक सिधार गए - अंतिम यात्रा #352, सेक्टर-4, मनसा देवी काम्प्लेक्स, पंचकूला से आज सुबह 11:30 बजे निकलेगी - अंतिम संस्कार आज दोपहर 12 बजे श्मशान घाट मनीमाजरा में होगा pic.twitter.com/Zjpfx3p6Za — Haryana BJP (@BJP4Haryana) May 18, 2023

