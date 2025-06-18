A 40-year-old man named Vikas from Saharanpur drowned in the Ganga River in Haridwar while his friends continued recording a reel instead of helping him. The incident occurred at Govind Ghat, where the group had gone to bathe and shoot videos. Vikas crossed the safety railing to swim, but quickly began to struggle in the water. A disturbing video shared on X by journalist @AjitSinghRathi shows him swimming briefly before he starts struggling and drowns. Shockingly, his friends kept filming instead of attempting a rescue. Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi: Woman Drowns in Ganga While Filming Social Media Reel at Manikarnika Ghat; Video of Tragic Incident Surfaces.

Man Drowns in Ganga While Friends Record Reel

रील बनती गई और जान निकलती गई। दोस्त रील बनाते रहे और विकास गंगा में डूब गया। सहारनपुर से आए युवक हरिद्वार में गोविंद घाट पर नहा रहे। इसी बीच रील बनाने की तैयारी हुई, लेकिन तैयारी रील की नहीं मौत को बुलाने की हो रही थी। दोस्तों ने रील बनानी शुरू की और 40 वर्षीय विकास पुत्र… pic.twitter.com/KAgtimirDA — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) June 18, 2025

