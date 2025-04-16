In a tragic incident highlighting the dangers of social media stunts, a woman drowned in the Ganga River at Uttarkashi’s Manikarnika Ghat while filming a reel. The disturbing moment was captured on video and has gone viral online. The footage shows the woman wading deeper into the river to create content, when she suddenly slips and is swept away by the strong current. Heartbreakingly, her child can be heard screaming “mummy” as she disappears into the water. Police have launched a search operation, but her body has not yet been recovered. Reels Craze: Woman Sits on Edge of Open Well to Record Social Media Reel As Kid Clings On to Her Leg, Viral Video Surfaces.

Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi

रील बनाने के लिए लोग कुछ भी करने क तैयार हैं। देखिए कैसे ये युवती तेज बहाव वाली नदी में उतरकर रील बना रही थी. लेकिन लहरों में उसको बैलेंस बिगाड़ गया और युवती नदी में समा गई। मामला उत्तरकाशी के मणिकर्णिका घाट का हैं। pic.twitter.com/liON5WcZKJ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 16, 2025

