A disturbing video has surfaced from Haridwar’s district women’s hospital in Uttarakhand, showing a pregnant woman giving birth on the hospital floor after being denied admission. Family members alleged that the on-duty doctor, Saloni, refused to admit the woman, reportedly saying, “No delivery will take place here,” and forcibly removed her from the ward. Despite the presence of an ASHA worker and desperate pleas from relatives, hospital staff did not assist. The incident has sparked outrage, with Congress condemning the BJP government, calling it a shame on humanity in Uttarakhand. Haridwar Shocker: Former BJP Mahila Morcha President Anamika Sharma Expelled From Party Following Arrest Over Orchestrating Minor Daughter’s Rape in Uttarakhand.

Pregnant Woman Gives Birth on Haridwar Hospital Floor

उत्तराखंड की हरिद्वार में जिला महिला अस्पताल में एक गर्भवती महिला को भर्ती करने से इनकार कर दिया गया, जिसके चलते उसने अस्पताल के फर्श पर तड़पते हुए बच्चे को जन्म दिया। परिजनों का आरोप है कि ड्यूटी पर तैनात महिला डॉक्टर सलोनी ने गर्भवती को यह कहते हुए भर्ती करने से मना कर दिया कि… pic.twitter.com/bRVTuSOVg7 — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) October 1, 2025

Congress Slams BJP After Haridwar Hospital Incident

उत्तराखंड में इंसानियत शर्मसार हरिद्वार में एक गर्भवती महिला को सरकारी अस्पताल के फर्श पर बच्चे को जन्म देना पड़ा, क्योंकि अस्पताल ने उन्हें भर्ती करने से साफ मना कर दिया। BJP सरकार में लोगों का बुरा हाल है। जनता रो रही है, परेशान है.. लेकिन उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही। pic.twitter.com/S8EDHl0ioP — Congress (@INCIndia) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Congress), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)